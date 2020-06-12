Donald Trump Finally Admits That He and Vladimir Putin Text Each Other on a Nightly Basis

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Friday, 12 June 2020

image for Donald Trump Finally Admits That He and Vladimir Putin Text Each Other on a Nightly Basis
If you look real close you'll see the strings. (Photo courtesy of Ivanka Trump).

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After first denying that he has ever met Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump has finally admitted that he and his Russian hero do in fact text each other on a nightly basis.

POTUS said that they mainly just talk about the weather in Moscow and the weather in Washington, D.C.

When he was asked if they ever talk about collusion, hoaxes, lies, witchcraft, racism, or Stormy Daniels, Trump became extremely angry and asked, “Now, why in the world would I talk to our enemy about those extremely confidential things?”

A reporter with The Grandiose News Agency asked Putin about his and Trump’s nightly texting.

The Russian leader remarked, “To be honest with you, everyone knows that my little puppet Comrade Trumpski has a penchant for lying like a Rumanian rug.

Vlady, as Trumpy calls him added that he makes it a point not to hang with losers who comb their hair with firecrackers.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald TrumpRussiaStormy DanielsTextingVladimir Putin

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more