Donald Trump Finally Admits That He and Vladimir Putin Text Each Other on a Nightly Basis

WASHINGTON, D.C. – After first denying that he has ever met Russian leader Vladimir Putin, Trump has finally admitted that he and his Russian hero do in fact text each other on a nightly basis.

POTUS said that they mainly just talk about the weather in Moscow and the weather in Washington, D.C.

When he was asked if they ever talk about collusion, hoaxes, lies, witchcraft, racism, or Stormy Daniels, Trump became extremely angry and asked, “Now, why in the world would I talk to our enemy about those extremely confidential things?”

A reporter with The Grandiose News Agency asked Putin about his and Trump’s nightly texting.

The Russian leader remarked, “To be honest with you, everyone knows that my little puppet Comrade Trumpski has a penchant for lying like a Rumanian rug.

Vlady, as Trumpy calls him added that he makes it a point not to hang with losers who comb their hair with firecrackers.