A White House Insider Reveals That President Trump Was Hiding in the White House Bunker Like a Scared Pussy Cat

Written by Fannin Fabriano

Tuesday, 9 June 2020

image for A White House Insider Reveals That President Trump Was Hiding in the White House Bunker Like a Scared Pussy Cat
Trump said that he is sick and tired of having people call him "Bunker Boy."

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House staff member, who begged that his name not be released, said that he personally saw the most powerful leader in the world huddled in the White House bunker like a scared little kitty cat.

He noted that Melania, however was sitting in their bedroom watching episodes of “Modern Family” and eating half a slab of Baby Back Ribs.

The insider reported that “Bunker Boy” was huddled with three books, “Being The President for Dummies”, “The Illustrated Book of KKK Robes and Hoods: 1901 – 2020”, and the audio version of the book “”69 Steps To Becoming a Full-Fledged King.”

POTUS also had a box of 16 Big Macs, 5 family orders of McNuggets, 3 Happy meals, plus a 4 condoms.

When asked what was with the 4 condoms, the source shook his head and replied that he did not want to know.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Donald Trump

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more