A White House Insider Reveals That President Trump Was Hiding in the White House Bunker Like a Scared Pussy Cat

WASHINGTON, D.C. – A White House staff member, who begged that his name not be released, said that he personally saw the most powerful leader in the world huddled in the White House bunker like a scared little kitty cat.

He noted that Melania, however was sitting in their bedroom watching episodes of “Modern Family” and eating half a slab of Baby Back Ribs.

The insider reported that “Bunker Boy” was huddled with three books, “Being The President for Dummies”, “The Illustrated Book of KKK Robes and Hoods: 1901 – 2020”, and the audio version of the book “”69 Steps To Becoming a Full-Fledged King.”

POTUS also had a box of 16 Big Macs, 5 family orders of McNuggets, 3 Happy meals, plus a 4 condoms.

When asked what was with the 4 condoms, the source shook his head and replied that he did not want to know.