Many Evangelicals Now Believe Trump Actually Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

OKLAHOMA CITY – A group known as the Oklahoma City Evangelical Guild just had their yearly meeting.

The guild’s director-in-chief informed the news media that after taking a vote, they have decided that President Trump has not been honest with the American people.

The guild mentioned several areas, but said that the big one was that they feel that Trump has the Coronavirus and is not revealing that fact.

One of the members said that there is just no way that POTUS can run around all day without a mask and not get the C-19.

They point out that at least 71 individuals, who Trump has come in contact with recently already have it, Including 13 White House staff members, and Barron's pet parakeet, "Sniffles."

One 91-year-old female guild member said, “Well, personally, I do not think that DJT has it because to me the handsome stud of a hunk is Superman.”

When one of the other elder evangelicals said that she thought that the reason why Trump has not caught COVID-19 is due to the fact that he is an honorable, kind-hearted, caring, non-racist individual.

Suddenly a bold of lighting struck less than 20 feet away from the building, catching a 40 foot tall Chinese Elm tree on fire.

“This here effen meeting is adjourned!” The sergeant-at-arms yelled out.