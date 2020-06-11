Trump Has Bone Spurs On His Knees

While members of Congress are taking one knee for eight and a half minutes, symbolic of George Floyd’s eight-minute murder, Donald Trump rejects the opportunity to demonstrate a degree of compassion, claiming he has bone spurs on his knees.

Strange since his foot and knee spurs don’t appear to bother him while playing golf or going up or down the steps of Air Force One.

He blasted quarterback Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee before a football game during the Stars Bangle Banner. He was protesting against police brutality. It cost Mr. Kaepernick his career. Colin Kaepernick is or was one of the best quarterbacks in football. The guy could throw the football as well as scramble and run with the ball. And like Joe Montana, he was entertaining to watch.

Donald Trump is in no way, nowhere, no how entertaining to watch. From his bunker, he threatened to call the troops in Seattle if Mayor Durkan didn’t take control of her city.

Mayor Durkan gave Donald Trump a direct order, “Go back to your bunker.”

Ouch!

Governor Andrew Cuomo slammed Trump after Trump suggested that, Martin Gugino, the 75-year-old peace activist injured by the police in Buffalo, was a fake. Trump said, “He fell harder than he was pushed, and he could be an ANTIFA provocateur.”

Outraged, Cuomo demanded, “You think the blood coming out of his head was staged!? ... You saw his head hit the pavement…. How reckless. How irresponsible. How mean. How crude. If there was ever a reprehensible dumb comment and from the President of the United States, at this moment of anguish and anger, what does he do? Pours gasoline on the fire.”

That's all Trump can do. Trump is the provocateur.

