Trump Positively Hates His New Nickname “Bunker Boy”

WASHINGTON, D.C. – An inside source at the White House kitchen has said that President Trump absolutely hates his new nickname.

The source who just hired on at the White House four days ago, said that he overheard POTUS tell his press secretary Kayleigh McEnany that he is going to find out who gave him his new moniker “Bunker Boy.”

McEnany informed him that she will be sending test messages to the FBI, the CIA, the Massachusetts Highway Patrol, and to Scott Baio, to try and ascertain who the loser is.

Meanwhile Melania opined to one of the White House cooks that if her hubby spent as much time dealing with the Coronavirus as he does playing golf, the C-19 would have already been eliminated.

A White House Secret Service agent recently pointed out that the first lady is starting to assert herself more and more. A few days ago he overhear her call the president, a lying SOB, who looks like Ronald McDonald.