Trump University Doing Research For Coronavirus Vaccine

Help is on the way. Trump University has been resurrected and is performing research for a coronavirus vaccine, being released in October.

This October Surprise vaccine will be a boom for Donald Trump’s sinking, drowning, failing, submerged, non-existent presidential campaign, but will triumphantly catapult Trump into the White House for another four years.

Furthermore, Donald Trump is insisting that this vaccine be named (drum roll) The Trump Coronavirus Vaccine.

However, there is the slim, very slim possibility that the Trump Vaccine, though established and ready to go, fingers crossed, and allegedly a sure cure against the virus, may not be dispensed until after the election.

Trump echos memories of that snake oil salesman.

Just like the promise to release Trump’s tax and financial records after the election. Those tax records were being audited.

And after the 2016 election? So get lost! No one’s interested in my tax records except the fake media. Take it up with the Supreme Court.

And over three years later, that’s exactly where the release of Trump’s tax records are being decided today.

Hmmm, so the being audited excuse was a LIE? You mean he lied to the voting public? What’s he hiding?

Fool me once, shame on you. Fool me twice, shame on me.

So the Trump University Vaccine is an iffy proposition at best. And who would welcome a Trump injection of anything from the same guy who suggested Clorox or Lysol as a possible cure?

Nah! Wear a mask, gloves, and practice social distancing. After the election in November, Trump will be history, as in goodbye, so long, and not the Churchillian word for history. Joe Biden will be the president and the 99% cure for the United States will begin.

And the living is good.

