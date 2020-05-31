Aardvark Trampoline in development

Written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 31 May 2020

Aardvarks? Aardvarks? Where are they?

Scientists in Little Big Toe, Arkansas, have been busy during lockdown developing a new fun form of the trampoline for Aardvarks.

'It is not really for aardvarks ' said lead scientist, Brick Underlay, 'it is for all animals, but we felt that, in terms of marketing, an aardvark would get to the front of the queue, in terms of the naming, and it also has a very nice ring to it, don't you think?'

As well as creating it with a 3D Printer, the scientists, who have all been speaking to each other on Zoom, plan to drop one off to every zoo around the world.

'It is not every day you can invent something, and it has worldwide applications and repercussions, doesn't it?'

We hate to point this out, but they didn't invent anything new.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

