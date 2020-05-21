Police in New Orleans Confiscate A Stripper’s Pole They Say Was Infested With The C-19 Flu Virus

NEW ORLEANS - Local authorities have just announced that they were tipped off about a strip club that was operating under very lax conditions.

Lt. Benzell Keckle, with the NOPD, said that the club called The Booby Trap, had just recently opened, after getting approval from the Coronavirus Coalition Commission.

Within 24 hours, they were shut down, after an inspector with the Louisiana Strippers Pole Federation took samples from the strippers’ pole, as well as from the crotches of seven of the nine strippers.

The strip pole results came back positive, for not only the Coronavirus, but for the mumps, dandruff, and for a lingering yeast infestation as well.

After being shut down, all nine of the dancers were ordered to go home and to self-isolate and shelter-in-place for 14 days.

The girls were instructed to not have any sexual relations for a period of 21 days.

One dancer identified as Taffy “Snuggle Pups” Brattle asked, “How about if I use a vibrator?”

She was advised that she could use a vibrator, but only as long as she did not go crazy, and turn the speed up all the way to 10.