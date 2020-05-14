Donald Trump Calls Dr. Fauci’s Answer Not Acceptable

Failing in an attempt to hold his arms together across his chest, but trying anyway for the whole world to witness, Donald Trump announced that Dr. Fauci’s answer was, Not acceptable. What was the question?

“Is it safe for schools to open in the fall and for students to go back to school?”

Answer? Fast and simple by Dr. Fauci, ”No.“

According to thrice-married Donald Trump, who is a veteran of a well-established one-nighter with a porn star, and accused of several abusive sexual encounters, joyfully confessing to grabbing women by the pussy, apparent deception about bone spurs to avoid service in Vietnam, (a situation also defined as a draft-dodger) Trump said that Dr. Fauci’s reply about the safety of children returning to school was, Not acceptable.

Where does Donald Trump get his expertise to quash a scientifically based reply like Dr. Fauci’s?

Maybe from the fact that three of Trump’s gambling casinos went bankrupt?

Also, it appears to be strange, even peculiar, that someone who receives free room and board at the White House would at least know one of the rights of the First Amendment?

Pssst, it’s Freedom of Speech! Therefore, you may not agree with a reply, but it is indeed acceptable.

Facts aside, the wonder is that Dr. Fauci did not buy into the garage-sale echo chamber one must surrender to when working for Donald Trump.

Read more by this author: