The Madonna–Taylor Swift Feud Flares Up

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Tuesday, 5 May 2020

Taylor recently told CNN's Anderson Cooper that Madonna's 'man in a boat' looks like a raisin.

NEW YORK CITY – The Right Coast Revue is reporting that Madonna is at it again. She has just started a feud with America’s darling, Taylor Swift.

The 61-year-old singer cannot seem to accept the fact that she has now become as relevant as an 8-track player.

Twenty years ago, the fake blonde was voted the Most Conceited Female Singer in the Entire USA by The Hackensack Unveiler Chronicle newspaper, and by Scotland’s Ye Olde Lass News Agency.

Tilapia Frisbee, with the RCR, remarked that there is no singer, male or female, who has feuded with more fellow singers, comedians, or drummers than the elderly Madonna.

Frisbee noted that the “Material Girl” has gotten into heated feuds with Miley Cyrus, Justin Bieber, Sofia Vergara, and even the former first lady, Michelle Obama.

Madonna recently said that the only reason Taylor has so many hit songs is because she writes about her dozens of ex-boyfriends and how they all mistreated her.

Tay-Tay (Swift) shot back saying that that Madonna is so old that her social security number is 000-04-2313.

But the Michigan grandmother, who sang “Like A Virgin”, had her most publicized feud with Pope Benedict XVI.

Madonna allegedly said that the pope drinks way too much wine.

The pope angrily fired back, pointing out that he has never seen a woman with as much thigh cellulite as the self-centered, 'biatch', La Madonna.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

