Piers Morgan Says That President Trump Needs to Resign Before He Turns America Into Guatemala

LONDON – Piers Morgan, who is a co-host on the morning show, Good Morning Britain, is totally infatuated with Queen Elizabeth, Stella Artois Beer, and fog.

He has recently had a falling out with President Trump, or as Morgan calls him, “The Tweeter-in-Chief”.

Morgan, who was deported from the USA for very personal reasons involving a lap dancer, was speaking with a reporter for The Ta Ta For Now News Agency.

Loretta Piffinshaw asked Morgan what kind of a grade he would give the American president.

Piers took a drink of his beer, and said, “Oh, that’s an easy one. I would give the 'Pied Piper of the Potomac’ an F minus.”

“An F minus?” Piffinshaw said.

“Oh, yes. I mean, in just three and a half years, the belligerent bloke has uttered over 16,000 lies. And not just little white lies, but big, gigantic bloomin’ doozies.”

Morgan added, “If POTUS was Pinocchio, the chap’s nose would be as long as London bridge.”

Piers has given several interviews where he emphatically states that, if Trump does not resign, and resign soon, he will single-handedly turn the great United States of America into Guatemala.