Wuhan Spelled Backwards = Nahuw (No Way, José) Coronavirus Didn’t Start Here

BILLINGSGATE POST: In The Looking Glass War, a spy novel by John le Carré, everything appears backwards. And that’s the way it’s supposed to be. Historically, there were many generals who would consult with their semordnilapicist before undertaking an important invasion.

As stated previously, semordnipology is the study of reversing the letters of a word to find hidden meaning. Like astrology, it has both skeptics and advocates.

Napoleon was a firm believer in semordnilapology, as was Confucius. In fact, that is why Napoleon had his elephants walk backwards as they attempted to cross the Alps. Some would say, that is why his army suffered defeat.

Another famous military genius who believed in this was General Field Marshal Cinque, the head of the Symbionese Liberation Army. He was said to have driven a psychedelic yellow VW Van across America in reverse, after abducting heiress Patricia Hearst. Even though the van had a “Fu*k Richard Nixon” sign painted on it, law enforcement officers were unable to identify and apprehend the kidnappers.

But let’s move on.

In the World of Etymology, which is the study of words and the way in which their meanings have changed throughout history, no one would have predicted that, “Coronavirus” spelled backwards comes out “Suriv-Anoroc, and that “Virus” spelled backwards comes out “Suriv,” with the Japanese pronunciation sounding like “surrive.”

Adding to this chain of unbelievable facts is that Wuhan spelled backwards = Nahuw. As everyone knows, Wuhan is the Chinese city where the virus originated.

A mirror coincidence. I think not.

Slim: "Is it possible that the Chinese can still deny this?"

Dirty: "Yo, Dude. Nahuw, José. (No way, José). They’re toast.”