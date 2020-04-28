Trump to withhold millions of dollars in funding to White House Occupant (WHO).

President Donald Trump announced recently that he is halting funding to the White House Occupant (WHO) while his administration reviews the handling of the coronavirus, accusing the WHO of bungling the response and failing to communicate the disease’s threat.

The WHO “severely mismanaged and covered up the spread of the coronavirus”, said the President. Even though the world acknowledged the coronavirus as a global health emergency in late January, the WHO was still downplaying the disease and drawing misleading comparisons to the seasonal flu. “We have it totally under control. It’s one person coming from China. It’s going to be just fine” said the WHO.

For the whole month of February, the WHO dismissed Covid-19 as a hoax, and reassured Americans that “It’s like a miracle, it will disappear. See, the stock market is starting to look very good to me!”

The WHO grudgingly admitted there were a few problems, such as the PPE disaster, the hospital-bed disaster, the ventilator disaster and the disinfectant disaster, but dismissed them as ‘fake news’.

With over one million confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 56,000 deaths (and counting) in the US, the WHO claimed that it’s all the fault of the Chinese and the you-know-WHO in Geneva. To ease the burden, Americans will receive $1200 stimulus cheques that will bear the name of the WHO. ‘Lest we forget’.