Through Unflinching Honesty and Vulnerability, Nashville Man Scores Girlfriend’s Permission for Licit Polyamory with Threesome Potential

In a dating tour de force, after being contacted out of the blue by an attractive older woman he’d always had a thing for but had never succeeded in enticing into the sack, 37-year-old Clem Lyons of Nashville, Tennessee, scored the permission of the woman he’d recently begun dating to see the “foxy granny” so long as he pledged to continue working through his codependency issues and not to keep secrets.

“It just goes to show, honesty is always the best policy,” said Lyons, gratified to see his unflinching vulnerability at last pay off in the form of licit polyamory with (in his view) threesome potential. “In the past, I would have just snuck around and been too afraid to ask for what I really wanted. It’s so validating to see what great things can happen when everyone knows the truth and is being treated with respect.”

He chuckled. “Or maybe it’s just that I’m finally associating with actual adults.”

Ironically, as it happened, the oldest of the “adults" in question, the alluring 50-year-old woman Lyons had anticipated finally banging – who, despite the “foxy granny” moniker, has no children, let alone grandchildren – turned out to have zero interest in helping Lyons work through his codependency issues for the benefit of his relationship with his new beau.

“Yeah, for whatever reason, she suddenly turned really cold," said Lyons with a resigned shrug. “I’m not going to lie – it stung. But all I can do is continue to stay open and honest, and emotionally available to the women around me. Oh, and even more importantly, physically available. At the end of the day, that’s what it’s all about.”

He smiled ruefully and shook his head. “Growing up, man. Does it ever get easier?”