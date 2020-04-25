President Trump Says Pandas Are Responsible For Covid-19

President Donald Trump put another spanner in the spokes of already-frail US/China relations this morning, when he blamed the Coronavirus outbreak on the pandas at Beijing Zoo.

The zoo has nineteen pandas, and, as a treasured specie, they are kept well away from all of the other animals at the facility. They are treated as 'royalty', are taken care of by a special team of keepers, and want for nothing.

They eat bamboo shoots, and nothing else.

Despite this, President Trump has got it into his head that, somehow, the pandas are responsible for Covid-19.

An unnamed White House source said:

"He got us all together and said that, like pandas, it was as simple, and as easy-peasy as 'black and white'. We think he might be making an uneducated link between pandas and pandemic."