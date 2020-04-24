Trump admits gargling with Formaldehyde

President Trump admitted, today, he often gargles with Formaldehyde in order to preserve his brain. He said that a leading brain surgeon from North Korea had given him the tip, during a conference call to Kim Jung Un.

"Oh yeah, it's really helped me make some crucial decisions during my time as President of the United Strates Of Armenia. Who was it? Oh, it's me, got to get it, don't push that button, Martha! Where's my hair going? Wow! that maid is Mexican, where's she from? Look, two fingers, one finger, two fingers, no finger. So gargling with Formaldehyde is proof positive, it has preserved the functioning of my brain. Got to go folks, still got two million cheques to sign..."

Scientists have stated, Formaldehyde is not effective in preserving the brain.