The Rolling Stones New Single, Eerily Becomes the Unofficial Coronavirus Song

LONDON – The oldest living rock band in history has just released a music video that pundits are referring to as the eerily unofficial song of the C-19 pandemic.

Lead singer Mick Jagger, 76, said that he changed the lyrics to their song "Ghost Town" around a bit to make it fit the somber mood of many cities throughout the world.

Keith Richards, 76, the lead guitar player, remarked that the melody came to him as he was killing a bottle of El Matador Tequila with his gutter cleaner, Townsend “Leaves” Levitski, 49.

Ronnie Wood, 72, the other Stones guitar player, revealed that he decided to use just two guitar chords, which he said made it a piece of cake to memorize.

And the 78-year-old drummer, Charlies Watts, looked around and simply asked, “Hey, mates, has anybody seen me drums?”