Tucker Carlson is Furious with Judge Jeanine Pirro for Giving Him His New Nickname

NEW YORK CITY - Fox News reporter Tucker Carlson interviewed Judge Jeanine Pirro regarding the recent rumors that she had been drinking while on the air.

The judge became quite upset, and told him that it was not beer, nor whiskey, nor tequila, but that it was a matter of her having taken too many Flintstones Vitamins.

She said that the vitamins were her granddaughter's and that she had inadvertently taken about 6 or 9, thinking that they were candy.

After explaining herself, the judge asked “So, tell me, Gretchen, I mean Tucker, do you have any intelligent questions to ask me?”

Carlson, whose face turned as pink as a flamingo, replied, with semi-pouting lips, that he just simply wanted to know what brand of beer she drinks.

The judge responded with a three-word expletive that can’t be repeated here; but it rhymes with “Buck you Tucker.”