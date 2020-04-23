McDonalds To Start Selling Beer

Written by Abel Rodriguez

Thursday, 23 April 2020

McDonalds officials say that they are really excited about adding beer to their menu.

CHICAGO – The nation’s leading hamburger chain has just made an announcement that has shocked the fast food industry.

Uma Ragland, a spokesperson for the golden arches company, said that the Coronavirus pandemic has really affected their business.

She noted that sales of their Chicken McNuggets has fallen about 600%. Ragland added that it was sad to see so many Happy Meal containers just lying around listlessly.

She said that a McDonalds manager down in Shreveport, Louisiana, came up with the idea of selling beer through their drive-thru windows.

The corporate heads quickly jumped on that concept.

So, starting in May, Mickey D’s will start to sell beer in one of their Chicago McDonalds.

Ragland added that if the new liquid item does well, they will add beer to all the menus in the entire 38,000-restaurant Mickey D’s franchise chain.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

