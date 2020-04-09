The New Orleans Police Department Says They Will Be Changing Their 911 Number Because of The Sudden Rash of Calls

NEW ORLEANS – The New Orleans Police Department has informed the citizenry that, due to the tremendous volume of C-19 calls they have been receiving lately, they will be changing their 911 number.

Claude Éclair, a spokesperson for the NOPD, said that, in just one hour, the phone line receptionist logged a little over 312,000 calls.

He disclosed that of those, a total of 311,979 were Coronavirus related, 8 were asking about New Orleans Saints season tickets, 7 were wanting the recipe to Shrimp Etouffee, 4 asked what the difference between an alligator and a crocodile was, and 2 were just some perverts breathing heavily.

Mr. Éclair said that the two heavy breathing perverts have both been tracked down and arrested. He added that Ida Giselle Boudreaux, 53, and her 37-year-old son Willie Wally Boudreaux will be spending 30 days in the New Orleans jailhouse.

Éclair wanted the citizens of the "Big Easy" to know that the new number which is replacing 911 is 3207102296.