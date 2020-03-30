Africans Glad They Don't Live In America

The coronavirus outbreak that has ravaged New York, Miami and other major US towns and cities, has many Africans feeling very glad they do not live in America.

“I am glad I live in Lagos and not in New York or one of its surrounding boroughs and towns,” African Jumbito Okkenchengo-Okkenchengo 'Taff' Okkenchengo said. Okkenchengo, reflecting the view of many Nigerians, said he is also very glad he and his three children are not victims of muggings, murders, burglaries, and the coronavirus.

When told that Americans are dying by the hundreds each day, and that simple, ventilators for the outbreak are unaffordable to the impoverished victims there, Okkenchengo added, “I think I will go to the mall today and purchase some John Denver CDs, a denim jacket and maybe a flashdrive Cheers, then."