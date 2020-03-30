Thousands Naming Newborns After Virus

Written by Dewani Unhatched

Monday, 30 March 2020

image for Thousands Naming Newborns After Virus
Corano and older sister Tsunami

Thanks to the coronavirus, Corano has grabbed the No. 1 spot on Babynames.com list of most popular male baby names of 2020 so far.

Sanitizrella was the most popular girl's name.

"The overwhelming news saturation of the virus led to the popularity of this rather odd moniker," wrote Babynames co-founder, a white middle-class woman with not much to do, on the site blog.

The name attracted 50 percent more clicks than any other boy's name on her site.

The site accounts for popularity based on the number of views each name page receives over the last six months from 30 million total page views.

Other popular names include Pandemica, Quarantino, and Tatty.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Spoof news topics
Coronavirus




Mailing List

Get Spoof News in your email inbox!

Subscribe…
Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more