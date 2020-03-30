Dr. Dre To Re-release Classic Album

Well-known rap starlet, Dr. Dre, is to re-release his 1992 solo debut studio album, 'The Chronic', in April, albeit with a subtle, and topical, namechange - 'The Coronic'.

Too bad no stores will be open.

Fans will, however, be able to order the CD online, although the online retail companies' offices will, almost certainly, be shut, too.

As a further obstacle, it's not even guaranteed that internet servers will be functional, and downloading may prove impossible.

Indeed, even when the Coronavirus has been 'contained', and some level of normality has returned to society, it's not yet known whether things like music will be important anymore, and the concept of buying anything may be one that belongs to a pre-Corona ancient past, with money having been replaced as legal tender by carrots, lettuce, and onions.

Every part of the current structure of human society may have collapsed, and new, far more basic ideals, such as 'needs rather than wants', survival-for-all, equality and fairness, and a society without corruption, greed, or religions may have sprung up inside the human psyche.

A spokesperson for Dr. Dre said:

"It's a chronic time to be putting a record out."