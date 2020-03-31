Nashville Man Consoles Himself that He Probably Wouldn't Have Made 2020 Summer Olympics Anyway

After learning that the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo had been postponed until July of 2021, Wayne Markham of Nashville, Tennessee, consoled himself that he probably wouldn't have made the Olympics this year, anyway.

"I hadn't gotten into the really hardcore training yet," he said. "And I hadn't decided on a sport. So, realistically, my chances of making it this summer were probably pretty slim." He shook his head ruefully. "I was still going to try, though."

Despite the setback, Markham says that he is determined to make good use of the unexpected additional year he'll have to train. "I want to really get focused. The first thing, though, is to pick a sport. That's a process that can't be rushed."

And, so, like countless other aspiring Olympic athletes, in lieu of competing, Markham will be continuing to dream of the day he brings home the gold - even if that day has been delayed by 365 days due to forces beyond his control. "Hardship only makes you stronger," he said. "And it'll only make victory that much sweeter."