The White House Says The Annual White House Easter Egg Roll Will Go on As Scheduled

WASHINGTON, D.C. – President Donald J Trump has informed Vice-President Pence that even though the majority of the American people have called him crazy, he has decided to go ahead and hold the annual White House Easter Egg Hunt.

According to eye-witnesses, Pence shook his head right away and Trump asked him if he was going against his wishes.

“No, sir, I just had a weird itch all of a sudden,” replied the VP.

“That’s exactly what your president thought,” POTUS remarked.

Trump then informed Pence that he, along with Rudy Giuliani, Eric Trump, and Sean Hannity, were going to be dressing-up as Easter rabbits.

When word got back to Melania about the Easter egg hunt going on as planned, she raised her eyebrows and replied, “Oh, my gootness, my husbunt has finally fallen off his rocking share.”

She threw down the book by Kathy Griffin that she was reading and reportedly said, “Dat’s eat, I am going tu beesit my kussin Natasha, who libbs in Baltimore.“

SIDENOTE: President Trump has once again denied that the first lady has consulted an attorney about filing for a divorce.