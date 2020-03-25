Biden Denies Wearing Codpiece In Sanders Debate

BILLINGSGATE POST: Joe Biden is famous for having a mouth that writes checks his ass can’t cash. After introducing President Obama at the signing ceremony for healthcare reform, he turned and embraced his boss while whispering into Obama’s ear: “This is a big f*cking deal!” Loudly enough to be picked up by cameras and microphones in the East Room.

Biden, who has been on the record for putting his foot in his mouth more times than you can count, emphatically denied, when asked by Rachel Maddow, if he were replying to President Obama's question about the bulge he noticed in Biden's trousers.

Persisting, Maddow then asked Biden if he had ever worn a codpiece, as some viewers had called in after his recent debate with Bernie Sanders to ask whether Biden was carrying heat or what during the debate.

"Absolutely not!" exclaimed the Vice President. "What you see is what you get. Hey, ask my wife. She has to crazy-glue my balls to the bed frame so I don't hurt myself when I pole vault out of bed in the morning."

Slim: “Too many crotch-watchers out there.”

Dirty: “Yo, Dude. You can’t read his lips if you’re watching his dick.”