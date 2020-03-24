Nashville Man Successfully Overcomes Fear and Despair

Caleb Bonner of Nashville, Tennessee, knew he was at a critical juncture. A barrage of news about mass pandemics, dubious politics, and an increasingly unlivable planet had left him wondering whether life was even worth living. Was there any point in pretending anymore that there was even the faintest hope for the future?

“It was a turning point for me,” said Bonner of that moment where he came to question everything. “I stared darkness in the face, except there was no face – only darkness.”

And somewhere, deep, deep within him, Bonner found a spark of courage and fortitude – and a determination to keep on fighting the human fight, until the very end.

“I realized I did have what it takes after all,” he said. “I wasn’t going to let the demons keep me down.”

Bonner bucked those demons, and then some. He opened his eyes, planted his feet firmly on the floor, and got out of bed.

“One day at a time,” he said. “One day at a time.”