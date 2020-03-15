President Trump v. Coronavirus: Has The Virus Met Its Match?

As the fatal Coronavirus continues to sweep all before it in its victory parade around the globe, political analysts are asking the all-important question in the lead-up to the 2020 presidential election:

"Has the virus met its match?"

They refer, of course, to Donald Trump.

Although the virus has been seen to 'take no prisoners' in its deadly campaign, killing more than 3,000 people all over the world, it's just possible that its relentless march might be halted when it bumps up against Trump.

The president is an extraordinary chararcter.

He lies, cheats and steals well; is a racist and a misogynist; is a formidable foe in a conflict; has respect for nobody; destroys reputations without moving an eyelash; makes friends into enemies; and is impervious to criticism. There is nothing to which he won't stoop.

The Coronavirus better watch out.

Trump said last night:

"I don't know much about viruses, but if it's a battle it wants, it should know who it's dealing with! If, on the other hand, it has an amicable solution in mind, I'm open to discussion, and I'm sure we can do a deal."

America held its breath, as well it might.