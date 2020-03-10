Writer sees sales soar thanks to coronavirus

English author, Duncan Whitehead, has reported that sales of his books in the USA have trebled overnight, as shoppers continue to panic-buy goods and food.

However, the increase in sales appears to have had nothing to do with the stories themselves, but is due, in fact, to a shortage of toilet tissue.

Panic-buyer, David Pines, from Fort Lauderdale, explained, "I have searched high and low for toilet paper, but the stores have sold out, so, instead, I ordered a copy of Whitehead's book. 'The Reluctant Jesus' and several other of his books, as I am led to believe these books are only fit for wiping your ass with. They really are that bad."