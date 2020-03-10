Writer sees sales soar thanks to coronavirus

Tuesday, 10 March 2020

English author, Duncan Whitehead, has reported that sales of his books in the USA have trebled overnight, as shoppers continue to panic-buy goods and food.

However, the increase in sales appears to have had nothing to do with the stories themselves, but is due, in fact, to a shortage of toilet tissue.

Panic-buyer, David Pines, from Fort Lauderdale, explained, "I have searched high and low for toilet paper, but the stores have sold out, so, instead, I ordered a copy of Whitehead's book. 'The Reluctant Jesus' and several other of his books, as I am led to believe these books are only fit for wiping your ass with. They really are that bad."

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

