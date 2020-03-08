Polls Show That Anti-Trump Advocate George Conway’s Popularity Is Soaring Beyond Belief

NEW YORK CITY – The man that is making President Trump miserable as well as nervous as hell, is finding out that he is becoming more and more popular with tens of millions of Americans.

In fact, the Washington Globe-Express recently stated that George Conway's popularity is higher than Trump's by an astonishing 39%.

Conway, who is one of the founders of the Dump Trump 2020 Movement, admitted that he hates Trump more than sheep hate coyotes.

He divulged that, because of his wife, Kellyanne, he knows lots of juicy, secret personal stuff about Trump, who Nancy Pelosi refers to as the “Little Peter Tweeter".

When George “The Man” Conway was told that his popularity had skyrocketed way past "Comrade Trumpski's", he just smiled and said that it just shows you that not all people were sickeningly gullible and were recklessly following the Pied Piper of the Potomac.

Conway noted that each day he gets emails and texts from individuals saying that they truly fear that Trump is going to turn the USA into Guatemala.

IN CLOSING – Conway says that Trump is about as presidential as two-day-old vulture vomit.