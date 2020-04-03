Patients suffering from coronary heart disease have said they are concerned that their illness sounds too much like the Coronavirus, and the unfortunate similarity is making them nervous.

Sixteen sufferers from Coventry also said that its allocated nickname was way too similar to their city's name, which had added insult to injury.

One of them even lives in the area of the city with the postcode COV 19.

But staff at the hospital where the patients are being looked after, said it was just a coincidence, and that these coincidences would not, in any way, affect their long-term health prospects.

"I can confirm that these coincidences are mere coronadences, and, will not, in any way, affect the long-term health prospects of these terminally-ill patients," said Dr. John Heartattack of Covidtry Royal Infirmary.