Coronary Heart Disease Patients Worried Their Condition Sounds Like Coronavirus

Written by Moys Kenwood

Friday, 3 April 2020

image for Coronary Heart Disease Patients Worried Their Condition Sounds Like Coronavirus
It was enough to give this plastic dummy a heart attack

Patients suffering from coronary heart disease have said they are concerned that their illness sounds too much like the Coronavirus, and the unfortunate similarity is making them nervous.

Sixteen sufferers from Coventry also said that its allocated nickname was way too similar to their city's name, which had added insult to injury.

One of them even lives in the area of the city with the postcode COV 19.

But staff at the hospital where the patients are being looked after, said it was just a coincidence, and that these coincidences would not, in any way, affect their long-term health prospects.

"I can confirm that these coincidences are mere coronadences, and, will not, in any way, affect the long-term health prospects of these terminally-ill patients," said Dr. John Heartattack of Covidtry Royal Infirmary.

The story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Spoof news topics
Coronavirus Coventry




