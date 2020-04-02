'Fatal' Microbes 15 Minutes Of Fame Has Finally Arrived

Forty-one years is a long time to wait for a breakthrough, but that's exactly how long one English punk band had been waiting patiently for their 15 minutes of fame, until the deadly Coronavirus handed them their 'moment', and thrust them into the spotlight.

Although it was popular with the punks -

especially in London - and made the number 1 spot in the 1979 independent chart, 'Violence Grows' by the 'Fatal' Microbes didn't exactly shake society to its foundations.

Now, however, that's just what is happening, through the deadly actions of a different kind of fatal microbe - COVID-19.

The Coronavirus is constructed from microbes as fatal as anyone could possibly want, and is currently about its business thinning out the human population.

Lead singer of the 'Fatal' Microbes, Honey Bane, said:

"We've had to wait a long time for our fifteen minutes of fame, and now it's arrived. Don't say we didn't warn you!"