Table of women approached by four different men

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 27 March 2023

In a crowded pub in Mithering on the Trent, Tracey and Sharon, along with three of their mates, were out for a good night of drinking wine and talking about life when their good time was spoiled by four different men approaching their table.

"It happens every time we go out," opined Tracey. "We're all either happily coupled up or happily single, and every time, a man will approach the table thinking he's God's gift."

"Obviously, he isn't," continued Sharon, "because if he was, he'd be with someone and not out by himself on a Friday night in a pub."

"They all have paunches, bald spots, and leather jackets. Why do they always spoil a nice night out?" continued Tracey.

If you are the type of man who will approach a table of complete strangers in a pub, please take a long hard look at yourself.

