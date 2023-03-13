80's musician plans to make a comeback

Singer, rapper and co-creator of the Burnham on Sea Sound, Max Ostentation is said to want to make a comeback.

The singer, now 64 has worked on a number of albums over the past few years, which blend the sonic adventure of Kraftwerk, the knowing lyricism of Ronan Keating with the sandpaper vocals of Shania Twain.

'Yes' said Mr Ostentation 'I feel that it is time for another crack of the whip, so to speak, and I will be putting together a band of young bucks to take my sound, songs and world view into the world'.

A music writer for the Guardian opined 'With his windswept vocals, and way around Bontempi and Casio keyboards, and their drum machine sounds, Ostentation was one of the 1980's lost voices and unadored talents. If only he had written a Christmas song, he would have been as big as Shakin' Stevens.'