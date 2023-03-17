Office playing Enya CD in honour of St Patrick's Day

Office staff at The Den in Mithering on the Trent are being forced to listen to Enya because it is St Patrick's Day.

The Den, known as a leading Arts club for the youth is actually run by three people in their fifties who have not had their finger on the pulse for decades. Admin bod Sandra Boddington said 'We thought we should be playing some Irish music today, so we sent the work experience lad out to the Charity shop with £2.00 and expected change, and he bought an Enya CD. It has all of the hits on it, and it has been playing downstairs in the cafe'.

80 year old Ethel, who works in the Cafe said 'I like Enya I really do, but after four hours of listening to Orinocho Flow, it has been a bit too much.'