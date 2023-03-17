Office playing Enya CD in honour of St Patrick's Day

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Friday, 17 March 2023

image for Office playing Enya CD in honour of St Patrick's Day
Enya you say, on the stereo. We must go there at once.

Office staff at The Den in Mithering on the Trent are being forced to listen to Enya because it is St Patrick's Day.

The Den, known as a leading Arts club for the youth is actually run by three people in their fifties who have not had their finger on the pulse for decades. Admin bod Sandra Boddington said 'We thought we should be playing some Irish music today, so we sent the work experience lad out to the Charity shop with £2.00 and expected change, and he bought an Enya CD. It has all of the hits on it, and it has been playing downstairs in the cafe'.

80 year old Ethel, who works in the Cafe said 'I like Enya I really do, but after four hours of listening to Orinocho Flow, it has been a bit too much.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
LocalMusicSt Patrick's Day

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more