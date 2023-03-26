Small Child who can't swear at home or school, swearing at his grandparents

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 26 March 2023

image for Small Child who can't swear at home or school, swearing at his grandparents
So then I told her to **** right off, and you know what Mavis, she didn't

Four-year-old Joshua Atkinson from Mithering on the Trent has been told off for swearing at school and in front of his parents, so he has decided that he will swear for his grandparents this weekend instead.

"So, I said '****' at school, and Ms. Honeymonster said I shouldn't be using language like that. I went home and asked Mummy and Daddy why I couldn't say '****'. They told me I couldn't use language like that, but Janet in my class says it all the time."

Joshua's grandmother, Felicity, said, "I heard the stories about Joshua and his swearing. It is quite cute, but I tell you, if he uses language like that in my house, he will be out before you can '****' the little *******."

As for Joshua, he's already planning to up his game for his grandparents' visit next month by trying out some new and exotic curse words he found in a pirate-themed coloring book.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

