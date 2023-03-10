Old people remembering the snow they had in their youth

Oh God, if I hear another paradiddle I will scream

Old man Walter McKinley was today complaining about how the school down his road had been closed after a measly two inches of snow had fallen.

The 87-year-old, who has lived in Mithering on the Trent for the past 59 years, and is seen as a local character said 'In my day, we had snow like this every day, and I still got up every day, walked the eight miles to school (and back again) and never complained. Kids these days, what are they like?'

Similarly, Violet Jones, 89, from the same street said 'I put up with Walter's complaining all of the time. It was never like that for him. Snowflake that he is, always complaining about things.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

