A man who has never seen any Inspector Morse episodes nonplussed by the ending of Endeavour

Miserable man about town Brian Asshat has posted on his blog that he doesn't really see what the fuss is about with the ending of Endeavour as he has never watched Inspector Morse.

'I know that is has given many millions a lot of pleasure over the years' started Brian 'but I have never watched Inspector Morse, so the ending of Endeavour really means nothing to me'.

'I have enjoyed John Thaw in the Sweeney, where he was often outacted by the brick walls, but Morse never did anything for me. I mean a Police man who solves crossword puzzles, that was never really believable now, was it?'.

'Although' Brian later posted 'I have heard that Laurence Fox was in Lewis, so perhaps I will watch that. I often find myself agreeing with what the clueless buffoon has to say about the world.'