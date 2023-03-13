A man who has never seen any Inspector Morse episodes nonplussed by the ending of Endeavour

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 13 March 2023

image for A man who has never seen any Inspector Morse episodes nonplussed by the ending of Endeavour
Now that is a good question, and one I have been pondering on for a while now.

Miserable man about town Brian Asshat has posted on his blog that he doesn't really see what the fuss is about with the ending of Endeavour as he has never watched Inspector Morse.

'I know that is has given many millions a lot of pleasure over the years' started Brian 'but I have never watched Inspector Morse, so the ending of Endeavour really means nothing to me'.

'I have enjoyed John Thaw in the Sweeney, where he was often outacted by the brick walls, but Morse never did anything for me. I mean a Police man who solves crossword puzzles, that was never really believable now, was it?'.

'Although' Brian later posted 'I have heard that Laurence Fox was in Lewis, so perhaps I will watch that. I often find myself agreeing with what the clueless buffoon has to say about the world.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

Do you dream of being a comedy news writer? Click here to be a writer!

Rate this story
Thank you for your rating!
Join the mailing list
Comedy spoof news topics
Inspector MorseLocalMorseTV

Go to top
readers are online right now!
Globey, The Spoof's mascot

We use cookies to give you the best experience, this includes cookies from third party websites and advertisers.

Continue ? Find out more