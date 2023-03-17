Man claiming Irish heritage really just a Thin Lizzy Fan

Gary O'Johnson, a man from Chutney on the Fritz is once again claiming Irish heritage on St Patrick's Day, even though he is only a fan of Thin Lizzy, and remembers a pleasant dream about the Corrs.

'Yes' said Gary 'I added that O into my name to make me seem so much more interesting, and a bit Irish. Of course, Johnson already has two O's in it, so I am just over-egging the pudding, but everyone claims a bit of Irish heritage on St Patrick's Day, don't they?'

Gary is on his fourth pint of Guinness, and is already feeling a little queasy. 'Yes, time was I could have drunk 10 of these in a night, and no mistake, but now I stop after Five, and then I will go home and put on some Thin Lizzy to really get into the spirit of St Patrick. The Boys are Back in Town or Jail-Break to round the day off'.

'I feel I have to point out' finished Gary 'that the dream about The Corrs was just about the sisters, right? I don't want any more weird rumours about me floating around out there'.