Sick Twisted Man Reads A Book In PUBLIC!

A man was seen reading a book in a public space. The book appeared to be made of paper and was very large. Some thought it was a strange brick, others assumed it was a weapon, still others thought the man was being punished for some reason.

“Who would do such a thing – make that poor man read that whole thing! What is it, like, 500 pages!” commented one 20-something girl with five cell phones strapped to her forearms while a bizarre blue nugget was tucked into her ear and some kind of holograph was playing across her tiny square glasses, which appeared to be made of some kind of space plastic.

“Out in public! That’s sick! Why won’t they lock up people like that?” asked a man who was wearing corporate logos and ads for various crypto currencies on his person – from shoes to his man bun!

“I don’t want my children to see that!” said one mother who had two kids under the age of 10 latched onto her wrists via plastic phone cords, with each kid staring at their phones and starting to wander away to follow a man who could give them free tokens for the games they were playing.

Police were called and asked the man if he was a vagrant, where his phone was, how much Bitcoin he owned, and did he recognize the white supremacy finger gesture they were desperately making in front of him.

They ushered the man into a paddy wagon, since that’s how the laws deals with “different” people, and assured those nearby that the man wouldn’t be seen or heard form for a long, long time.

However, none of the audience heard the cops since everyone was texting or playing video games with others on the other side of the planet.