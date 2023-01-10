Three men in a pub are discussing In the Night Garden

Fathers Shane Worthington, and Gary Johnson and single friend Martin Kipper spent some of their evening in The Ferret's Indecision in Chutney on the Fritz discussing the myriad charms of Children's television In The Night Garden.

'Do you remember that programme with Derek Jacobi?'

'I Claudius?'

'No'

'Last tango in Halifax?'

'No'

'Cadfael?'

'God, no!'

'Doctor Who?'

'No, the Kid's show'

'You mean In The Night Garden?'

'Aye, that's the one.'

'You know he wasn't in it though, don't you? 'He was just the narrator?'

'Yes, yes, I know all of that'

'I had a dream about it last night.'

'A good dream?'

'No, a bad one, I was being chased by the Ninky Nonk, and no-one helped me.'

'Not even Iggle Piggle? What about Macca Pacca?'

'Certainly not Macca Pacca.'

'What did Upsy Daisy do?'

'She just laughed.'

'Who's not in their bed?'

'Who's not in their bed?'

Iggle Piggle is not in his bed'.

'Go to bed, Iggle Piggle'.

'Another pint lads?'

'Yeah, go on then, thanks.'