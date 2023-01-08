Man had a cold last week

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Sunday, 8 January 2023

image for Man had a cold last week
Keep your germs away from me, you filthy animal

Shane Worthington, a 49-year-old man from somewhere up north, had a cold last week. If you ask him, he will tell you.

Pub Landlady Tracey Brassingthwaite told us 'Shane had a cold last week. I didn't need to know that, but he told me anyway. I didn't want his germs, so I barred him for the week'.

Postman Pat Wicks Butcher added 'I had to knock on Shane's door, as he had a parcel delivery to sign for, I was there for twenty minutes while he told me all about his cold, and the problems with his sinuses'.

A morose Shane said 'I find my cold to endlessly fascinating, so I assume that everyone else will. Please don't tell me I am wrong in that assumption.'

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

