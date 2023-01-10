Burning Books is Good 4 You, Dummy

Books are evil. Every illiterate person knows this, but now those who can read will know it too.

Soon there will be subtle commercials, in print and on TV and in product placements in movies, showing you all how evil it is to read.

Reading may make a person smarter than they were before they read the book. Intelligence is not wanted in the future world. Dumb rules. Dumb gets promoted. Dumb wages war and runs or ruins governments. Soon, the dumb will outlaw books. Or, if you insist on reading something, then only government-approved books – like the biographies of celebrities or CEOs, such genius literature – will be distributed after the authorities take down your name and all your numbers and PINs and codes and your reason for wanting to read at all.

Be dumb. Dumb can be controlled. Dumb can be told to buy the right things, and lots of them, and when the things are out of date, the dumb will buy the newer model (which will then be out-dated in three months).

China likes its dumb population. So does Iran. So does half of America. And every other fascist state on this planet … loves dumb. Many of such countries are run by the dumb. The dumb vote quicker and in greater numbers because they’re not at home … reading books!

And, naturally, all words from your language will be eliminated. The fewer words there are, the shorter the “book” you feel you need to read. Words will be replaced by numbers or emojis or other nonsensical symbols. Like 4 for “for” or “four” or “Fore” … see how annoying real words are? They sound the same, but are written differently and have different meanings! You can’t set your watch to words. (Also, watches will be outlawed. You don’t need to know the time. Your boss will tell you when it’s quitting time, and the bartender at the pub will kick you out when it’s time to go home. Time shall be administered by … the dumb!)

2BRN02B … that is a soliloquy done right!

Be the best dumb you can be … be as dumb as the lyrics of the dumbest song ever written, “Don’t worry … be happy”.