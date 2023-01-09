Northern Pub proud to be selling Pepsi

Northern Pub The Ferret's Indecision is actually proud to be selling Pepsi, instead of apologizing for it like every other pub.

Tracey Brassingthwaite said 'Our regulars know that we have never sold Coca-Cola here, even Snotty Bob knows that, so nobody ever asks for coke here, when they know they are going to get Pepsi.'

One of the pub's specialities is Beef in Pepsi, and Onion Gravy is also pepped up by Pepsi.

'Why have Coke, when you can have Pepsi?' asked Tracey.

Snotty Bob was heard to ask 'But do you have any coke? Like Cocaine?'

'Of course, we do' laughed Tracey 'how could we all live and work in a pub that only sells Pepsi if we didn't?