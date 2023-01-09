Lovejoy repeats and other things to look forward to in retirement

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 9 January 2023

Lovejoy repeats you say....What have Eric and Tinker been doing now?

Hello, many new year felicitations, and congratulations on having the good fortune to be able to enjoy my little guide to life.

In case you hadn't worked it out, Mr Ray Ving here, 80 years old and still as bright, shiny and painful as a newly made drawing pin.

80 you say? I know I look barely 40 years over 40, but it is true. I turned 80 this year, and with it, I have a lot of knowledge to pass on to you, you lucky, lucky people.

I know that if this was a newspaper, this would be the little filler article between the crossword and a recipe for leftover sprouts, but it is the little I have to offer you.

When you are my age (80) no older, and no younger, that is when you realise that life is just too short for watching Lovejoy, peeling mushrooms, and social media.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

