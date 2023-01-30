Recently sacked multi-millionaire wonders what they will do next

Funny story written by Ben Macnair

Monday, 30 January 2023

Recently sacked multi-millionaire Shane Worthington wonders what he will do next.

'I am down to my last three hundred million' bewailed the 47-year-old son of very rich parents. 'I lost my job for doing something I shouldn't have and then threatened legal action, honestly, if it wasn't for morals, I would have got away with it'.

His seventh wife pointed out 'Yes, Shane has always been one for moaning. I know that he has six wives to support and countless children, but we go to him for the money, and leave because of his personality, still, we are all millionaires from our involvement with him. If he thinks losing his job is bad enough, just you wait until he hears from my lawyers. I don't want a man who can't support himself'.

Worthington currently owns three houses, each worth at least 2 million, and a fleet of cars. Our thoughts go out to him. They really do.

The funny story above is a satire or parody. It is entirely fictitious.

