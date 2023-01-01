BBC Cost Cutting

In order to pay the exorbitant costs involved in putting together a Mrs Brown's Boys Christmas Special, the BBC has revealed that it has to make some strategic cuts.

Mark Bagman from the corporation said 'We have had to cut down regional news reporting, making new programmes and employing talented actors. I mean, why should we pay Stephen Graham, Julie Graham, Mark Bonnar and David Tennant, when the whole cast of Neighbours is looking for jobs? Have you seen the full range of Toadfish's acting skills?'

Mr Bagman continued 'We will just show repeats of Antiques Roadtrip, Homes Under the Hammer and Question Time. All of these things save us money. I mean when we said to the producers of Mrs Brown Boys we would show a Christmas Special every year until 2026, we thought even they would think we were taking the proverbial. I mean, the BBC is not usually that cruel to its license payers, is it?'.