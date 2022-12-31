Although it will soon be 2023, Alan Jones a 43-year-old man about town with seven new resolutions will still be Alan at the end of the year.

Writing on his blog Alan listed his seven resolutions:

'During 2023 I will

1) Meet a good woman who is not put off by my looks or personality.

2) Read the collected works of Barbara Cartland

3) Ask for a raise at work, and get it.

4) Stop stalking Laura on Facebook.

5) Loose 3 stone

6) Learn how to paint, and sell a painting to someone who doesn't know me

7) Finish my novel.

Despite all of these radical changes to his life, Alan will still be Alan, and sadly that is where the problem begins and ends.