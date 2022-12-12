Four Year old still scared by the concept of Santa

Four-year-old Noah is still scared of the concept of Santa Claus. Although, as always Noah has been a good boy, he still doesn't like the concept of a man he has never met giving him a present for no reason.

'It just seems a bit silly to me' Noah said. Noah believes that the beloved cartoon The Snowman is a documentary.

Noah's Dad Gary said 'Noah doesn't like sad things, so we just told him that the Snowman hasn't melted, he left his scarf for the boy and has gone off to have other adventures.

Although Noah has a bit of a problem with the concept of Santa, Christmas's other best-known old-age pensioner Cliff Richard holds no fear for Noah.

'Honestly, I love Noah, but he is a bit odd. I tell you we expect to see Santa, but if Cliff Richard turned up in my living room singing Mistletoe and Wine I would have to ask him to leave, and no mistake'.