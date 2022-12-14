Pub Band is playing Last Christmas by Wham for the Seventh time

Pub rock band Oily and the Blanchmange have now played Last Christmas by Wham for the seventh time

Even the jazz-tinged saxophonist Tim Dewberry-Sprocket is getting sick of it.

'I know it is a classic Christmas song' bewailed Tim 'but our singer Sam has now sung it seven times. Seven times in a row. I wish it was a joke, but it isn’t.'

Sam, told us, after singing the song ‘I have an ex, and every time I sing this song, it reminds me of him. If it was a good breakup, and if I missed him, it would make more sense. Sometimes I suppose I like to wallow in self-pity.'

Drummer Norris weighed in ‘When can we play some Iron Maiden? Nothing puts a crowd in the Christmas spirit like a loudly played Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter does it?’