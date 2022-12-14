Pub Band is playing Last Christmas by Wham for the Seventh time

Wednesday, 14 December 2022

All I wanted was sometime without some live music

Pub rock band Oily and the Blanchmange have now played Last Christmas by Wham for the seventh time

Even the jazz-tinged saxophonist Tim Dewberry-Sprocket is getting sick of it.

'I know it is a classic Christmas song' bewailed Tim 'but our singer Sam has now sung it seven times. Seven times in a row. I wish it was a joke, but it isn’t.'

Sam, told us, after singing the song ‘I have an ex, and every time I sing this song, it reminds me of him. If it was a good breakup, and if I missed him, it would make more sense. Sometimes I suppose I like to wallow in self-pity.'

Drummer Norris weighed in ‘When can we play some Iron Maiden? Nothing puts a crowd in the Christmas spirit like a loudly played Bring Your Daughter to the Slaughter does it?’

ChristmasLocalPubsWham

